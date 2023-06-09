Real Madrid are working on a bid to sign England striker Harry Kane for about £68m as Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy refuses to sell him to Manchester United. (Marca - in Spanish), external

Leicester's James Maddison is a priority target for new manager Ange Postecoglou, but the club will have to pay more than £50m for the England international. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Spurs will need to increase their £20m valuation if they want to sign Spain goalkeeper David Raya, with Brentford ready to reject offers of less than £40m. (i Sport), external

The club will ask Juventus to reduce the £35m fee to sign Sweden forward Dejan Kulusevski, 23, on a permanent deal. (Nicolo Schira), external

Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin has threatened to sue Tottenham if they try to sign 23-year-old Israel winger Manor Solomon, who was on loan at Fulham last season, on a free transfer. (ESPN), external

