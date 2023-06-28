Transfer frustrations form part of the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate podcast.

As the show kicks off, presenter Joe said: "Manchester United are still not sold. This saga of trying to sell United we thought would be done by March. We enter July next week. This needs to change. We need to know the direction of the club for next year.

"People are starting to move, people are starting to make decisions on their future. A lot of the managers in the Premier League know what they are dealing with, they know who they are going to get, they have their eyes on targets and talents.

"Erik ten Hag is in this situation like: 'Can I go for this guy? Do we have the money?'

"Ten Hag is sitting there not knowing what to do. It frustrates me so much. Where are we going?"

Co-presenter Gaz replied: "It feels like Groundhog Day again this summer. I thought this summer would be different. I thought the takeover would be done, we will know the budget, we should get our business done early on, maybe even before the end of the season.

"Now I am sitting here thinking: 'It's happening again, isn't it?'

"We will end up in an absolute scramble at the end of the market. We are going to buy a load of rubbish we don't really need just because we are desperate to get someone into the football club.

"Manchester United is just an absolute shambles at the moment. It's absolutely disgraceful."

Listen to the podcast in full on BBC Sounds