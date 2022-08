St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is delighted to have signed "combative" midfielder Daniel Phillips.

The Trinidad and Tobago international, who had joined the Perth club on a two-year deal, impressed Davidson during a trial at McDiarmid Park.

"He's got loads of energy," the Saints boss said. "He gets snapped into tackles and he's good on the ball.

"For me, he's a young player with a big future so we'll see how he develops."