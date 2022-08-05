Sutton's predictions: Leeds v Wolves

Sutton's prediction: 0-0

Along with Fulham and Bournemouth, I've got Leeds as going down this season. They only just stayed up last time and then sold their two best players, Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, this summer.

Wolves have got some brilliant creative players but they are lacking firepower at the moment without the injured Raul Jimenez, so who is going to get their goals?

This is a hard one to predict, so I am going to sit on the fence - I know Ali will do exactly the same too.

ABB's prediction: 1-1

