As you may well have seen, the Premier League is turning 30.

So as it's a time for nostalgia we asked you to send in pictures of your best football memorabilia.

Jim Charles, a Wolves fan, sent us a tie he bought in the 1950’s when Wolves played the Hungarian team Honved in a friendly match at Molineux in 1954. Wolves won 3-2.

"The tie is in mint condition and I believe not many are still about," he said. "I was 15 at the time and I am now 83 years of age. Jonny Hancock, Jimmy Mullen, Burt Williams, Billy Wright, Ron Flowers, Billy Slater were all players in that early time of my supporting years."

