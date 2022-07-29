Despite all the speculation surrounding his future, journalist Luke Edwards expects Cristiano Ronaldo to remain at Manchester United.

He told Transfer Gossip Daily: "It’s our Harry Kane of this transfer window. Do you remember last summer? It was ‘Is Harry Kane going to stay or go?’

"I’m going to say Cristiano Ronaldo is going to stay at Manchester United. I don’t think there is a market for him anywhere. PSG don’t want him, Bayern Munich repeatedly said they don’t want him.

"There is a lot of money in wages and a transfer fee. He is 37 and there is that suspicion now that it is all about Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t there? He has made a big miscalculation in the same way Kane did last summer. He has gone a bit stroppy and in a bit of a huff. Kane did exactly the same thing last summer but Tottenham were adamant they weren’t going to sell and I think Manchester United’s position is they aren’t going to sell.

"This is one of those little quirks of football because Ronaldo hasn’t actually directly said he wants to leave Manchester United. There hasn’t been a direct quote attributed to him, so although we know he wants to leave and that’s true, he hasn’t said it. So I suspect the closer we get to deadline day there will be a public relations exercise and a smoothing over."

