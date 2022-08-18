Newcastle turn attention to Watford's Joao Pedro

Joao PedroGetty Images

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Newcastle have been targeting another striker all summer, having missed out on Hugo Ekitike after the young French forward joined Paris St-Germain.

Now they have their eyes on Watford's Joao Pedro. The Magpies made a bid of about £20m for the 20-year-old Brazilian earlier this week, which was rejected by the Championship side.

But Newcastle are now considering whether to increase that offer. It could take a figure in the region of about £30m to tempt the Hornets, who have already sold Emmanuel Dennis to Nottingham Forest this week.

Pedro is understood to be a popular figure at Vicarage Road, and also scored a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Newcastle last season, which perhaps could have alerted Eddie Howe to his potential.