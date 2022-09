A few contenders for player of the match, but the goalscorer gets the nod. He didn't score a single goal last season, but after seven games of this campaign he already has three goals. And that's after being moved to left-back.

Jason Holt and Stephane Omeonga were their usual energetic selves, with Joel Nouble providing the flicks and tricks up top. He just needs to add more goals to his game.