Manager Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic's 2-1 win at Aberdeen almost exactly a year ago was a key turning point as his side went on to win the Scottish Premiership. (Record), external

Recent Celtic signing Oliver Abildgaard is impressed by the culture of the club as he awaits a first appearance. (Express), external

Celtic forward Giorgos Giakoumakis was left out of Greece's win against Northern Ireland after picking up a leg knock. (Sun), external

And fellow Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi was withdrawn after 45 minutes of Japan's 0-0 friendly draw with Ecuador. (Record), external

Meanwhile, Celtic are still waiting on an update on Sead Haksabanovic after the winger was taken off during the first half of Montenegro's defeat by Finland. (Scotsman - subscription required), external