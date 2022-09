Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It looks like this deal has collapsed after Nice came in for Bamba Dieng at the last minute.

This may have implications for Dan James as Leeds are still looking for a forward.

Earlier, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani tweeted:, external "Let's welcome Bamba Dieng and we will continue to work on Gapko.

"Now it's time to focus on the pitch and support our new project and the great job Jesse and the staff are doing."