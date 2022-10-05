Will return of 'Le God' inspire Hibs to victory?
This Saturday marks the second coming of 'Le God' to Easter Road.
Franck Sauzee, the preposterously talented Frenchman, spent three years with Hibs where his legendary status remains undimmed.
Equally adept as a midfielder or sweeper, he helped the club win the Championship in 1999 and finish third in the top flight and reach the Scottish Cup final in 2000/01.
On Saturday, the 56-year-old former France international returns to Easter Road for the first time since his his short time as manager ended in his sacking 20 years ago.
Sauzee is guaranteed a rapturous reception and his ceremonial duties include delivering the match ball for kick-off.
It's then up to the current crop - chasing a fourth successive win - to put on a show for the guest of honour.