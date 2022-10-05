T﻿his Saturday marks the second coming of 'Le God' to Easter Road.

F﻿ranck Sauzee, the preposterously talented Frenchman, spent three years with Hibs where his legendary status remains undimmed.

Equally adept as a midfielder or sweeper, he helped the club win the Championship in 1999 and finish third in the top flight and reach the Scottish Cup final in 2000/01.

O﻿n Saturday, the 56-year-old former France international returns to Easter Road for the first time since his his short time as manager ended in his sacking 20 years ago.

Sauzee is guaranteed a rapturous reception and his ceremonial duties include delivering the match ball for kick-off.

It's then up to the current crop - chasing a fourth successive win - to put on a show for the guest of honour.