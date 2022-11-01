G﻿uardiola on Haaland, Sevilla and the World Cup

M﻿ike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

P﻿ep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's game against Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Erling Haaland will not play against Sevilla, although "he feels better". Guardiola added: "If not 100% I don't want to take a risk. Hopefully we can have him against Fulham."

  • G﻿uardiola will assess training before making decisions on team selection: "I'll take a look. Players who don't play regularly will play."

  • On opponents Sevilla, he said: "Sevilla is prestigious in Spain and Europe, I'd love to have their trophy cabinet."

  • Guardiola said he won't be going to the World Cup - instead, the best way to watch is at home with a glass of red wine.

  • F﻿inally, when asked whether Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips would be available for the tournament in Qatar, Guardiola replied: "It's likely."