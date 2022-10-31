G﻿arth Crooks has picked Leandro Trossard in his team of the week after his display in Brighton's 4-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday.

"﻿There seems to be some suggestion that Graham Potter owes Brighton fans an apology for leaving Amex Stadium for Stamford Bridge so abruptly," said Garth.

"An apology - what for? Brighton fans should think themselves very lucky to have had Potter for as long as they did. It was well known in football circles that he had turned down a number of offers before he succumbed to the lure of Chelsea.

"The problem the Seagulls have now is can they hang on to Leandro Trossard, who destroyed Chelsea, and made it very uncomfortable for Potter on his return to his old club. It is not unusual for good players to end up at bigger clubs - or managers for that matter."

