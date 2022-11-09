County revival no surprise - McFadden

R﻿oss County's recent revival is no surprise, says former Scotland foward James McFadden, as Malky Mackay draws on the experience of a similar slow start to last season.

C﻿ounty made it back-to-back wins on Tuesday with a 2-0 triumph at Hibs to move out of the Premiership bottom two.

“He’ll be glad they’ve managed to get those two wins because everybody kept saying, 'Ah but remember last season', McFadden told BBC Sportsound.

“When you’re in that situation, particularly Malky being an experienced manager, you can draw from that. But also you’re treading a thin line of, are the players waiting for that to happen again?

“They know it’s possible, but they are the ones who have to step up. To their credit, they’ve done that.

“County under Malky want to play attacking football and when they get it to click they’re a really good team to watch and hard to play against.

“It’s not a surprise they’ve managed to do it, but Malky will just be glad they’ve started a run and will be looking to maintain that at the weekend against Celtic, as difficult as that will be."