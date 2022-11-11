Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham’s game against Manchester United on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Silva says he is "proud" to have a number of Fulham players at the World Cup: "Every time our players play for the national teams, we have to be proud of them and it’s a good sign for us as well."

He does not believe his side have exceeded expectations so far this season: "We said from the first day we wanted to be really competitive. That’s what we are doing."

There is little to report on team news. Silva confirmed it will not be much different to their previous fixture, which probably means Aleksandar Mitrovic remains doubtful.

On Andreas Pereira, who Silva signed from United in the summer: "He’s performing well and adapted really well in our squad. I expect even more from him because I know he has the quality to do more things."

On Sunday's opponents: "They have not been consistent like they would like to be. If they are at their best level, they’re a really tough team to play against and that’s what we’ll prepare for."

