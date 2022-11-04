Postecoglou on squad turnover, forward planning and 9-0 rout
David Currie, BBC Sport Scotland
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before his side's Premiership game with Dundee United on Saturday.
Here are the key points from the press conference:
The January transfer window will be important for Celtic. The club are striving to become a competitive Champions League team and that means high player turnover which might unsettle some fans.
Postecoglou is still building his team and always looking a couple of windows ahead. He says if the planning is done correctly there should be no fear over fear letting players go.
He has seen growth in his players in the Champions league and no loss of belief.
He will make a couple of changes for United's visit and Cameron Carter-Vickers is fit after missing the defeat at Real Madrid.
On their 9-0 win at Tannadice, Postecoglou says Celtic hit a "golden streak" that day and United have since changed manager and will make it tough.