Gossip - Postecoglou ready to sell stars

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is ready to sell his top players and reinvest in replacements in order to make the team more of a force in Europe. (Herald), external

Japanese defender Yuki Kobayashi, 22, of Vissel Kobe is one of Postecoglou's main targets and a deal is close to being announced by Celtic. (Scottish Sun)

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk says he told Celtic scouts to sign Andrew Robertson after the Netherlands centre-back was impressed by the left-back when the Scotland captain was playing for former club Dundee United. (Scottish Daily Express), external