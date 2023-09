Aston Villa have joined Liverpool and Barcelona in looking to sign Athletic Bilbao's 21-year-old Spain winger Nico Williams, who is out of contract next summer. (Diario AS - in Spanish), external

Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal are monitoring Red Bull Salzburg's 19-year-old attacking midfielder Oscar Gloukh, who is now a regular for Israel. (Sun)

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column