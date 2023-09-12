Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl, external

One point from four games isn’t great, but we had enough opportunities in our home games so I’m not panicking... just yet.

It was a difficult summer transfer window for Everton, particularly with the way the club has to construct deals with the current state of finances.

I’m happy with the signings we made, but there needed to be a few more. How on earth we weren’t linked with any centre-backs is beyond comprehension.

It’s like Everton have come full circle.

Last season we had a pretty good defence, with James Tarkowski linking up with Conor Coady and Yerry Mina and we were crying out for goals in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. However, having brought in Beto and Arnaut Danjuma, the goals will be there now.

But the backline worries me. We look vulnerable and Wolves exploited that vulnerability in exactly the same way Fulham did. On the bright side, though, I have been really impressed with Jarrod Branthwaite since coming into the starting XI - it's those around him who concern me.

We're buckling up for another tough season.