Jurgen Klopp says he is very happy with his squad with less than 12 hours to go in the transfer window.

The Liverpool boss offered no update on the potential signing of Bayern midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and was bullish when asked if he felt his side was sufficiently equipped this season.

"I think we have done really good business with the players we have brought in," he said. "They will help the team get better, especially Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] and Dom [Szoboszlai.

"It is a massive step for [Wataru] Endo given the way he is used to playing and the way in which we play. He needs a bit of time - but it is no problem.

"I really like this team, not to say I love it."

Liverpool's bench at Newcastle United on Sunday featured a plethora of young talent and Klopp accepts that is a natural evolution for his squad.

"The bench is a bit young, but even that is great," he said. "We have got younger but we had do. We are less experienced and that is normal.

"We are full of desire and I love that."