Dominic Calvert-Lewin will see a specialist on Friday after suffering a facial injury in the 4-0 loss at Aston Villa and will miss the weekend's game, while Alex Iwobi's hamstring injury will keep him out for "several weeks".

Words like "crisis" and "bad noises" have been used in the time he has been in charge and the only way to "change the rhetoric" is to win games.

Dyche says the collapse in talks with investors MSP Sports Capital "does not really impact him" and knows the "realities of the parameters of signing players".

New signing Youssef Chermiti is still working his way up to fitness and it was a deal "that could be done" and Dyche joked he "tried for Harry Kane but it didn't work out".

On Che Adams, the manager said transfers "don't come cheap and you have to find ways of constructing deals" after having a £12m bid rejected for the Southampton striker.

Dyche explained the situation he is dealing with at the club: "When I took the job it was made clear the challenge, the parameters and guidelines. Within that we are trying to create a team."