Rangers v Real Betis: Team news

Rangers are without striker Danilo - who has had surgery on a fractured cheekbone - as well as midfielders Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin.

Danilo and Raskin are both out until at least mid-October.

Real Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, 40, faces a late fitness test as he bids to recover from injury for his first appearance of the season. First-choice Rui Silva was forced off at the weekend against Barcelona.

Experienced midfielders Andres Guardado and William Carvalho as well as Spanish winger Aitor Ruibal are also expected to be fit for the visitors.