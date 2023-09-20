Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope says the Magpies showed "resilience and character" in their draw with AC Milan on matchday one of the Champions League.

Pope was key on the night for Newcastle, managing to maintain a clean sheet despite facing 25 shots from the home side. The highlight of his evening was when the he made five saves within six minutes in the first half.

"I was really proud of the lads for their resilience and the character that we showed to get the point," Pope said.

"It's a difficult place to come and it was also a quick turn-around from the weekend. But I am really proud of the boys for what they gave on and off the ball. They protected my goal.

"Obviously we couldn't get the goal at the other end, but it was a tremendous effort."

