Rangers 2-1 Greenock Morton: Your views

We asked you for your views after Rangers' Viaplay Cup win against Greenock Morton.

Here's what you had to say:

Ronnie: Embarrassing. We're not good enough to imagine we can simply stroll through a game at any level. Butland saved the blushes. No pace, no craft. A lot of huffing and puffing, a lucky penalty decision got us out of jail.

PSV on Tuesday, I'm hoping we avoid another Liverpool night. The Europa League is our level. We better get sorted before Celtic.

Nigel: I can't stand the negativity from impatient fans. Let's lay off the team, especially the underrated Lundstram and Goldson. Get behind the team, or we will fail.

Allan: Rangers were dreadful for spells in the game. Some of the new signings are showing promise but Dessers is dreadful and Lammers is like a rabbit in the headlights.

Martin: The only thing positive is we won the game and in the hat for the next round. There was some good stuff. But massive four games coming up, hopefully we can do it. Come on guys, make lbrox rock on Tuesday. But the team needs to perform for this to happen.

Frazer: Very sloppy until going 1-0 down and the changes. Dessers will hopefully get a boost to his confidence with the goal. Slight improvements across the new signings but not gelling well as a team yet. Tuesday will be a different team, set up and system so can’t go on that performance today, otherwise we may as well hand the win to PSV now.

Chris: Hagi needs to start on Tuesday. Big difference once he came on with the linking up and chances created. The new boys have had time but we need to bring in the likes of Hagi and Roofe.

Bobby: Simply not good enough. Michael Beale has a lot of work ahead of him if he is to turn these Rangers players into proper title contenders. Right now the team are lacking in any creativity up front and seem to always be happy to ship the first goal to teams. Huge improvement needed or the manager will be under pressure.