Sevilla 'offer £8m' for Morelos

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, whose contract has a year remaining, is subject of an £8m offer from Sevilla according to reports in Spain. (Sun), external

Rangers are being heavily linked with a move for Ivan Lepinjica, having twice been in the market before for the Croat, but they face competition from Grasshoppers Zurich for the 24-year-old Rijeka midfielder. (Scottish Daily Express), external

New Hartlepool boss Paul Hartley is set to sign frozen-out Rangers winger Jake Hastie on a permanent deal. (Football Scotland), external