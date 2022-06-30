Vertainen returns to Linfield for season

Finnish forward Eetu Vertainen has returned to Linfield for a second loan spell from St Johnstone.

The 23-year-old had initially moved in January after managing only three starts in eight appearances with the Scottish Premiership club after last summer's switch from Ilves in the Finnish top flight.

But his four goals in 10 appearances helped David Healy's side win the Northern Ireland Premiership title.

Now Vertainen will spend the whole of the coming season in Belfast, with Healy welcoming the return of "a quality player".

"Eetu made a positive impact and contribution to the squad," Healy told his club website. "He was a popular player within the dressing-room and with supporters."

Vertainen is still recovering from an injury picked up in Linfield's final home game of the season against Coleraine, but Healy expects his return "in the near future".