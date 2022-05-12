Ten Hag meets with United's football director Murtough

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

New Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag met football director John Murtough in the Netherlands on Thursday.

Ten Hag secured his third successive Eredivisie title as Ajax boss on Wednesday night but Ajax still have one more game to play before Ten Hag can focus on life in the Premier League.

But BBC Sport understands the 52-year-old has already spent plenty of time researching the United squad and determining the weaknesses that need addressing.

United have had a long-standing desire to bring in a central midfield player but the search for new recruits is likely to be expanded significantly given interim boss Ralf Rangnick has spoken of 10 additions potentially being needed given the number of players set to leave the club this summer.

Ten Hag's assistant Mitchell van der Gaag and former England boss and United assistant manager Steve McClaren, who worked with Ten Haag at Twente, were also understood to be present at the meeting. United are still to formally announce who will work with Ten Hag at Old Trafford.