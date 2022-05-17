'I’m really not so sure Tuchel will be there next season'

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton wouldn't be surprised if Thomas Tuchel leaves Stamford Bridge in the summer amid uncertainty at the club.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "Whichever way we want to look at Lukaku it hasn’t been a good season for him and there were great expectations.

"Chelsea's players haven’t fired this season and Manchester City and Liverpool have left them for dead, it’s as simple as that.

"Now with this uncertainty it looks like it could all fall apart and I’m really not so sure Thomas Tuchel will be there next season.

"Everything is up in the air, uncertainty over the takeover, players wanting out, Lukaku is unhappy and it will be interesting to see if he goes too. It’s falling apart, isn’t it?"

