West Ham legend Trevor Brooking says he always felt West Ham were "three or four players short" this season but praised David Moyes for the team he has built at London Stadium.

The Hammers' hopes of winning a first European trophy in 57 years were ended by Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-finals and Brooking told BBC Radio Four's Today programme that to an extent he "was not surprised".

"Moyes has got them playing terrific football, particularly away from home," he said. "The last couple of years has been such great progress.

"However, you always felt that being in the Europa League playing Thursday-Sunday every week, they were three or four players short in their squad.

"And then the sending off changed the game. With 10 men, they looked tired."

Brooking is hoping for some new additions in the summer to strengthen the squad and, crucially, wants Declan Rice to remain at the club.

"They need him to stay if they can," he said. "It will be tempting to cash in and spend £100m+ on new players.

"But hopefully they can bring those in and persuade Rice that they will go on to win stuff."

Listen to Brooking's full interview from 2'37'00 on BBC Sounds