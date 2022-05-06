Leicester talking point: 'Probably our worst game of the season'

Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

Football teams lose matches. But if what I saw from Leicester last night was football then I’m my mother’s aunt. Following Leicester is a rollercoaster and this season has been one long dip.

Maybe we expect too much since we returned to the Premier League? But were we that bad or did Roma make us look bad?

I hate excuses, but we have been dogged by injuries. It's been disappointing, but we always said wait till all our players come back. Well, last night they did. And did it make a difference? Did it jot.

This is the squad that, over the past two seasons, have spent 37 out of 38 weeks in the top four, have taken us into Europe for consecutive seasons and that won us our first FA Cup and Community Shield.

In fact, it is better because we have added league-winning players. I have been critical of Brendan Rodgers where I felt it was needed, but I am a Brendan-IN guy. However, last night he was let down by the players. It was possibly the strongest line-up we have put out this year but, Forest FA Cup tie aside, probably the worst.

Jamie Vardy hardly saw the ball, while Youri Tielemans put in a performance designed to put clubs off buying him. I could go on. Brendan tried to change the formation, but it didn’t work. It was like watching Leicester in a training match, not a European semi-final.

Our passes didn’t find team-mates. We passed into the space a player had just vacated, passed it out of play, and every time we went for a 50/50, our players were pushed away like paper. Oh yes, and the referee was diabolically bad and should never have been in charge of a semi-final.

Rodgers said that there could be a clear-out this summer. After that, I can’t argue and, to borrow an Arsenal saying, without Europe next season we could make the top four.

Really?

