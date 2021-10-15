Smith on Bailey, Wolves, strikers & Villa Park
Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before his side's Premier League home game with Wolves on Saturday (15:00 BST).
Here are the key points from the Aston Villa boss:
Jamaica winger Leon Bailey will not be playing and Smith says: “Unfortunately, Leon hasn’t ticked all the boxes for the medical department, we're hopeful he'll be back in training after the Wolves game”;
On opponents Wolves: “Their early performances didn’t get the results they deserved, they have good players, a good coach and a good system. We know their threats”;
There was praise for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and strikers Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins: "We knew what we were getting before Emi came in, he’s a top goalkeeper and he’s getting plaudits from some of the best players in the world. They [Ings and Watkins] are two very good players, I have no doubts they can work together";
On the 2-1 away loss to Tottenham on 3 October and a return to Villa Park: "It wasn’t a disastrous performance, I don’t think either team played particularly well. What I expect is a better performance, certainly on the ball. We feel we’re at a good level, we're excited because it’s at Villa Park and we've performed well there so far. It'll be a really good atmosphere, as always."