Chelsea v Man City: Head-to-head stats

Chelsea have won their last three meetings with Manchester City in all competitions, in the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League. They last had a longer winning run against the Citizens between December 2005 and March 2009 (eight games).

City have won three of their last six Premier League away games against the Blues (lost three), more than they had in their previous 23 visits to Stamford Bridge in the top-flight (won two, drawn eight, lost 13). The Citizens are looking to win back-to-back away top-flight games against Chelsea for the first time since January 1955.