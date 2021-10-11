Liverpool forward Diogo Jota could be sent home early from international duty with Portugal and could be a doubt for the Reds' match at Watford at the weekend.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos says a muscle problem has prevented Jota from training with the squad.

Santos admits the 24-year-old's chances of facing Luxembourg in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier are "little" as he did not feature in the weekend friendly win over Qatar.

"If he cannot participate in the game, he goes back to Liverpool because, in these matters, clubs want to have players."

Liverpool could also be missing goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho as they are not due to arrive back in England from Brazil duty until late on Friday.