Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea’s FA Cup fourth-round tie with Plymouth on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Tuchel was grateful for the two-week break but is pleased to be back: “It was absolutely necessary,” he said. “We’d played the most matches and had the least space between matches and it cost us a lot of energy, but it’s great to be back. It’s a busy month and we’re looking forward to it.”

Ben Chilwell and Reece James remain out and Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva are yet to join back up with the squad after international duty with USA and Brazil respectively.

On the full-back positions after not bringing anybody else in during January: “It’s hard to add the right quality to our very strong and fixed squad,” he said. “It’s my job to find solutions to injuries and we are happy we have the solutions in our squad.”

On links with Ousmane Dembele, who Tuchel knows from his time at Dortmund: “I did not have any contact with him.”

On the importance of the FA Cup and opponents Plymouth: “We can’t hide from the fact we are huge favourites but we also demand of ourselves that we win tomorrow,” he said. “It may be one of the best days for them to come to Stamford Bridge but we want it to be one of the worst.”

