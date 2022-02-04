Roy Hodson says Saturday afternoons "have been the worst part of retirement" as he prepares for his first game in charge of Watford against Burnley tomorrow.

The Hornets kick off at Turf Moor at 18:00 GMT and Hodgson is relieved to have his Saturdays consumed by football once again.

"I can't say I've been waking up every day and missing football," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "But Saturday afternoons have been the worst.

"That's the time you feel you should be involved in football, but it didn't feel right to be ringing round my friends and trying to get tickets."

The 74-year-old has a four-month contract at Watford with a specific remit to keep them in the Premier League and he admits he has not thought about whether to extend his stay at Vicarage Road.

"I have to say there will be a lot more intellectual thought going into that decision," he said. "The only thing I always say is that if you have football in your blood, you should never say never."

