BBC Sport

Newcastle 3-1 Everton: Pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
Published

  • Newcastle, who have won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time this season. They also came from behind to win a top-flight game at St James’ Park for the first time since December 2019 (2-1 v Southampton), ending a run of 22 such matches, 16 of which they lost.

  • Everton have lost four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since October 2019 under Marco Silva.

  • Kieran Trippier scored his first Premier League goal since August 2018, also a direct free-kick, for Tottenham against Fulham.

  • Frank Lampard became the first permanent Toffees manager to lose his first league game in charge since Gordon Lee in February 1977.

  • There were just 107 seconds between Jamaal Lascelles’ own goal putting Everton ahead and Mason Holgate’s own goal drawing Newcastle level – the shortest gap between both sides scoring an own goal in a match in Premier League history.