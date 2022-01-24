A new series of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast is just around the corner - and we want you to get involved in the panel's selections.

Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and Gary Lineker will return in the spring but they have narrowed down their selections and would like your suggestions on who they've picked.

Today's topic is the top 10 African players and Leicester make an entry on the list.

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

Mahrez has to be one of the best value-for-money signings in English football after he joined the Foxes for only £450,000 from French side Le Havre in January 2014.

Leicester won promotion from the Championship and then in 2015-16 he helped them complete the incredible achievement of winning the Premier League, despite being written off as 5,000-1 no-hopers at the start of the season - with Mahrez named PFA Players' Player of the Year.

After moving to Manchester City a couple of seasons later, he has added another two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and three League Cups to his trophy cabinet.

Have your say on the top three Africans to play in the Premier League