Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Watford have signed four players so far in the transfer window and it's been typically Watford business. All four are overseas signings for relatively small amounts of money and the players have decent backgrounds but no Premier League experience.

The most recent signing was Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu. The Hornets have reportedly been tracking him for some time. There must be close links somewhere as he becomes the fourth Nigerian international in the squad alongside William Ekong, Peter Etebo and Emmanuel Dennis.

His highlights reel is impressive, but he'll have to prove he can translate those skills to the Premier League. He also faces a battle to get into the side as attack hasn't been the problem for Watford this season, so he will compete against the likes of Dennis, Josh King, Cucho Hernandez, Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr when he returns from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The other three signings (Samir, Edo Kayembe and Hassane Kamara) were completed early in the window and were much needed to add more steel to the Hornets. All three did well against Newcastle on their debuts offering hope that they might make the difference between staying up and going down. But they weren't as comfortable against Norwich in the most recent game although more experienced Premier League teammates didn't help them much.

New signings will take time settling in, but Watford will need them to adapt quicker than normal to help the survival cause. The Hornets are being linked with other players but wholesale changes to a struggling team midway through a season is probably unwise.

Another new signing - manager Roy Hodgson - needs to get better out of Watford players as a collective rather than as individuals.