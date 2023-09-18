After Brighton ended Manchester United's undefeated run of games at Old Trafford with a comprehensive 3-1 win on Saturday, former Liverpool and Fulham midfielder Danny Murphy was full of praise for performances under Roberto de Zerbi.

"We're not getting surprised anymore, it was a brilliant and brave performance," Murphy said on Match of the Day.

"Brighton found a solution [to Manchester United's tactics] and they found it quickly. This is an intelligent team, it doesn't matter who they play.

"It became easy for Brighton, just to dictate possession and control proceedings. Brighton do this really well, they're not always short passes, if there is space in behind they have got willing runners, they've got pace, they've got threats all over the pitch. It was a really composed performance.

"The stats are just unbelievable since De Zerbi has taken over. You can see for yourself, the goals scored [they're] third, first in shots, first in shots on target, expected goals is second and possession is second behind Manchester City as you would expect. But, what a brilliant job he has done."

