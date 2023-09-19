Former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas believes a lack of goalscoring threat from Everton is contributing to a lack of atmosphere at Goodison Park.

The two goals in the 2-2 draw at Sheffield United are the only they have scored in the Premier League this season - and that is still the only point they have managed so far.

"For me, the biggest issue they've had over this course of games is they don't score goals," Jenas said on Match of the Day 2.

"Goals don't come easy to Everton. If you go back over the years I was going there there with Newcastle and Spurs, they always had a top striker scoring goals - whether it was Saha or Lukaku when he was there, and so on and so forth.

"They haven't had that for a number of years now.

"[Against Arsenal on Sunday] they just lacked that biggest thing that they've always had, which is the ability to get that crowd going. It was like a public park. I've never heard Goodison Park so quiet - ever. And that's down to the way they approached the game."

