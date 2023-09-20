'Is Europe an unwanted distraction for Rangers?'

Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland

The last time Rangers played in the Europa League they very nearly took home the trophy.

I still don’t think Ryan Kent has recovered from ‘that’ save by Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp with the goal, and club immortality, seemingly at his mercy.

The arc of history since for the Ibrox side has been such that I wonder, on the eve of their latest campaign in the competition, whether it’s a tournament they could happily do without altogether?

Yes, gate receipts and TV money from group-stage participation until at least Christmas are welcome.

Yes, appetites are whetted by an upgrade from the relatively routine domestic diet to the tastier menus offered in Seville, Prague and Limassol.

Yes, a good run in Europe can either compensate for domestic deficiencies or help keep standards high, given the better quality of player in group stages.

Having dropped out of the Champions League, however, after the humbling in Eindhoven, I have a sneaky suspicion Rangers would far rather just concentrate on stopping another Celtic title party next May.

The Sunday/Thursday game schedule is challenging enough for the best of squads. Just ask Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Even with the likes of Allan McGregor, Calvin Bassey, Joe Aribo, Aaron Ramsey, Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos the club came up just short both domestically and in Europe.

All of those players have since moved on, with the Rangers support vociferously wondering whether they’ve been replaced with anyone as good. That begs the question, can they cope with the demands of Real Betis, Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol while trying to make sure Celtic’s gap at the top of the table doesn’t stretch further than four points?

That Seville showpiece was less than 16 months ago. It must feel like an awful lot longer to a Rangers support who’ve seen the manager who got them there sacked and his successor fail to prevent a Celtic treble. The fans have gone from holding their breath as a European trophy was decided on a penalty shoot-out to holding an inquest into why, and how, they dropped into the Europa League before losing at home to their arch rivals.

Some seriously impressive performances are required to placate the punters and to rewrite a narrative of toil, pressure and frustration. A winning Rangers team on a big European night at is a force to be reckoned with. Jude Bellingham and Borussia Dortmund will attest to that.

The key for Rangers in the months ahead, however, will be navigating the demands of the Europa League without harming their chances of winning the only league that actually matters to them this time around.