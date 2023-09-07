Former Sheffield United striker Carl Asaba told the Blades Heaven podcast he is optimistic about the rest of the season: "I'm happy for everyone at the club. The management, the players and supporters in that we've got a good squad. We’ve got some good players and we’re trying to play a certain way.

"We’ve got some really tough matches but this is what it’s about. I’m so excited because I believe in the players, I think they’re that good.

"You’ve got to be optimistic. We’ve got great facilities and great coaching staff who are developing.

"Whatever the season brings, the players are playing their hearts out, and the fans have responded. The atmosphere has been brilliant every match because they know everyone is giving their all. What more can you ask?"

