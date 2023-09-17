Everton 0-1 Arsenal: Key stats

Everton suffered their first home Premier League defeat to Arsenal since October 2017 (2-5), with their five-game unbeaten run against the Gunners at Goodison coming to an end (W4 D1).

Arsenal secured their first Premier League victory in the North West since a 1-0 win at Burnley in September 2021, ending their seven game winless run (D1 L6).

Everton have lost six of their last seven Premier League games at Goodison Park (W1), losing each of their last three by a 1-0 scoreline.