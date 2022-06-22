'Rangers can't afford to lose Morelos for free' - Negri

Ex-Rangers striker Marco Negri believes current Ibrox forward Alfredo Morelos must "realise what is best for his development" when considering his future.

The Colombia international is in the final year of his Rangers contract - but if the 26-year-old doesn't extend terms at Ibrox, Negri feels the club should cash in on their talismanic striker.

"The club cannot afford to lose a big player like Morelos on a free transfer," Negri told the Daily Record, external. "Sometimes players can think other clubs are better.

"But if you are settled in a city, loved by millions of fans, get on with your team-mates and play for one of the most successful clubs in the world, I don’t think a striker can want more.

“I really hope Morelos will stay and deliver more goals and trophies for Rangers."