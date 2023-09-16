West Ham 1-3 Man City: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Sport, said: "All game we played a fantastic game. Even when we were losing against at half-time against an incredible side who is very good at set-pieces. We were efficient, we were patient in the second-half. It was a big win after the international break. The team showed good spirit to survive."

On returning after back surgery: "I'd prefer to be here than to do a surgery that's for sure."

On Jeremy Doku: "I would say that the first game he was shy and today he was not, it was an unbelievable game. He was a proper winger, have the ball, have the ability to go 1v1. Not just that, he has the quality to read when to make the pass for the next player. I was very happy, it was a very good performance from Jeremy."

On the return of the Champions League: "We are used to it. Now it's rest, Champions League - defending the crown. Game by game, now we start recovery and everybody will be ready."