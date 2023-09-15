Pochettino confirmed Romeo Lavia twisted his ankle in training during the international break but couldn't say how long he would be out for, calling it a "sad situation".

Despite reports from Albania, Armando Broja is not yet fit to be on the bench according to Pochettino. Benoit Badiashile is also not ready, but Enzo Fernandez should be fit for the match and Moises Caicedo will be assessed.

After a narrow defeat to Nottingham Forest last time out, the Blues boss said that they "deserved to win" their first five matches, but when you are building a team you are "not going to be perfect" and it is "only a matter of time".

He feels not playing in Europe is "better for us" with current injuries, but added: "The objective for Chelsea is always to be involved in European competitions. That is not in my hands now, that is the reality and the only thing in our hands now is to work hard and try and be involved next season and for sure we are going to be involved in European competition next season."

On Nicolas Jackson's performance against Forest Pochettino felt the only thing missing was a goal but feels that will come, adding: "It is about learning to play and settle with the club, that will happen and no doubt he is a fantastic player."

Pochettino feels his players need to be "more aggressive", but asked whether they were too nice, he said: "I don't mean we need to kick and to punch. We're not too nice, but we need to compete better. We need to increase our level, it is not about our quality but our way to compete."

He feels they can't "blame" a slow start on a hangover from last season and that they "need to blame ourselves and find a solution with ourselves".