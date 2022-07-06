Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain believes Mohamed Salah's new contract is "an amazing thing" for the squad.

Salah, 30, committed his future to the Anfield outfit last week and became the highest-paid player in the club's history.

"I'm delighted for him, I know what he's like as a guy," Oxlade-Chamberlain told the club's website.

"I’m sure for him to sign he is very happy being here and he’ll be very content with everything, so as a friend, I’m a good friend of Mo’s, I’m really happy that he’s comfortable and that he has got what he wants."

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool in the same summer as Salah in 2017, with the pair going on to win every available trophy for the Reds.

He added: "It is an amazing thing for us to have someone like Mo commit his future. We know how big a part of this team he has been for years now and I think everyone would know how big of a part of the team he would be for the next God knows how many years.

"He is one of them, he could decide how long he wants to go on for I think. So it’s really good news and obviously for us as players it is exciting to have someone like that stick with us and someone we’ve shared those memories with, hopefully being able to share more with."

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 28, also praised new signing Darwin Nunez following the striker's performances for Benfica against Liverpool in last season's Champions League.

He added: "I think Virgil [van Dijk] said first hand and Ibou [Ibrahima Konate] said as well how quick and strong he was. I think he had that confidence and swagger about him as well and I think as a striker, as a forward player, you sort of need to have that confidence to go and do good things and lead the team from up there."