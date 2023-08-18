Stirling Albion 1-2 Aberdeen: What did the manager say?

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson told BBC Scotland: "I knew how difficult the game was going to be. We let the players know that all week.

"Credit to Stirling Albion, they're a team in great form. They brought everything to the game that I knew they would. The pitch was difficult, we couldn't move the ball very quickly. They obviously never watered it and rightly so, they're trying to win.

"We've had a couple of bad results here over the years and we made sure we didn't do that tonight. We played with a strong team and tried to win it. That's us into the next round.

"We won this Cup when I played here, and we had to beat Alloa on penalties. It's Cup football. Everybody wanted us to get beat tonight - we know that. They want to see an upset. Rightly so! That's the magic of the Cup."