‘More like it from Saints - now let's add goals’

Jamie Beatson, We are Perth, external

That was more like a St Johnstone performance.

Defensively solid, backed up by a goalkeeper in superb form - we even managed to carve out a couple of good chances as the game at Celtic Park wore on.

It’s a platform to build on - we need to show the same resilience when Dundee come calling this weekend but add more of an attacking threat.

The new additions look to have a bit of promise - there is some pace there and they appear comfortable on the ball.

The biggest issue so far is that after three games we’re yet to put the ball in the net, that has to change on Saturday.