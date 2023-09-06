'Victory in the Conference League has really galvanised West Ham'

BBC Radio London reporter Phil Parry believes West Ham are back doing "what they do" under manager David Moyes after a disappointing league campaign last season.

The Hammers sit fifth in the Premier League going into the international break, having earned 10 points from their opening four games.

"It's what they do with David Moyes (seeing games over the line) which is what was disappointing when they weren't doing it last season," he told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

"They weren't so efficient in the league, they weren't picking up results especially on the road.

"They are five points away from their total number of away points last season and they've played three games. Ward-Prowse is proving what a good acquisition he's been. Edson Alvarez looks pretty settled in the middle of the park.

"That victory in the Europa Conference League seems to have really galvanised them. Jarrod Bowen amongst the goals, Antonio doing what he does boosted by the arrival of Ward-Prowse, all within a structure David Moyes gives them which is very difficult to break down.

"It's been a very positive start for them."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds